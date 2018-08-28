First Snow On The Zugspitze Mountains, Bavaria

After Tyril’s mountains in Austria, Now in the Zugspitze in Bavaria, the winter has arrived on Sunday morning (26 August). It fell almost ten inches of fresh snow.

It was frosty cold with minus seven degrees. At altitudes of 2000 meters, a snow pack was formed on Germany’s highest mountain (2962 meters).

On Monday, however, the meteorologists say it will be again summer with sunshine – at the time of anniversary of the first ascent of the Zugspitze: On 27 August 1820, the surveyor Josef Naus and the mountain guide Johann Georg Tauschl the first proven ascent of the Zugspitze successful.

In fact, 50 years ago people stood on Germany’s highest mountain, at a historical place which the photographs from 1770 shows in the archives of the German Alpine Club.

Many people reach the summit with the help of the cable cars or with the rack railway. The Zugspitze, which belongs to the Wetterstein Mountains, gets about half a million tourists and mountaineers each year.

Heavy snow fall also occurred at Tyrils’ Mountains.