14 police injured in London clashes after protest

Britain’s most senior police chief says 14 officers were injured during clashes with protesters in London on Saturday following a largely peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said the assaults on officers were “shocking and completely unacceptable.” She said a number of arrests have been made and “justice will follow.”

The clashes broke out in the early evening near the Downing Street offices of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Video footage online showed one police officer colliding with a traffic light when her horse appeared to have bolted. The Met Police said the officer was taken to the hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

More demonstrations are planned Sunday across the U.K., including one outside the U.S. Embassy, just south of the River Thames.

Dick urged protesters to find “another way” of making their voices heard during the coronavirus pandemic.