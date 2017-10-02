Critical Questions To Ask A Personal Injury Attorney Before Hiring Them

“Accidents” are called that for a reason: because you can rarely see them coming. If you are injured in an accident, there are times that someone may be liable to pay for your injuries. Personal injury cases aren’t always clear-cut and the process isn’t simple, which is why hiring an excellent personal injury attorney is the best way to ensure that you can recover for what you are entitled to.

If you are looking for a personal injury attorney, there are several questions you should ask before making the hiring decision. Even if a lawyer has a good reputation or high win ratio, there are other factors to take into consideration. To find the best lawyer for your individual case, make sure to get the answers to these questions first.

What type of law do they specialize in?

If you are searching for a heart surgeon, you wouldn’t just hire any surgeon; you would want one that is specially trained in heart surgery. The same is true of personal injury law. There are specific types of personal injury lawyers, like those who specialize in auto accidents and others whose area of expertise is slip and fall injuries. Someone who is especially skilled in your type of injury will be able to represent you best.

How many other cases has your attorney taken in the past?

If they have a win ratio of 100%, it will behoove you to find out how many other cases they have actually had. Even if they aren’t new to law, they might be new to the specialty that you are looking for. One hundred percent sounds great — unless they have only had a case or two. Make sure that you know what their experience is before you hire anyone.

Will they be the ones working on your case?

Often, large firms will have you meet with the “front man,” or the personal injury attorney Houston who is slated to talk to the clients and get the information. But sometimes there is a switch in personnel. Once a lawyer has taken your case you want to make sure that they are actually going to be handling it, not just turning it over to another lawyer in the firm. Make sure that you are hiring the same person who will be handling your case.

How long does the attorney think the case will take?

When you are involved in a personal injury case, you may have mounting bills and need compensation quickly. If your lawyer thinks that the case is going to take two years, then they might not be willing to make it a priority, or they might have a large caseload. If you ask them how long they expect it to take, you can get a realistic timeframe of when you may be able to recover for your injuries.

How does the lawyer charge for services?

Most personal injury lawyers work on a “contingency” basis, meaning that they don’t get paid unless you win. But you will also want to know the percentage they will take once the trial is over, or how they service their fees once a resolution or settlement is made. If your lawyer works on a per-hour basis and bills you after your award comes through, that can add up significantly and leave you with very little to pay for your expenses.

If you and the attorney disagree, who gets final say?

You want to make sure that you find a lawyer who works for you, not the other way around. Before signing a contract with any lawyer, make sure to ask them if you get to make the final decision about what settlement you will accept if the case needs to go to court. You don’t want to end up with a lawyer who makes a quick resolution without your opinion. And if you do disagree, you need to know that what you want comes first.

Can you talk to previous clients?

Sure, the internet is a useful place to see client reviews, but it isn’t always the most reliable place to find critiques on your lawyer. Ask the personal injury attorney you are interviewing whether you can talk to their previous clients so you can get an honest perspective of customer satisfaction.

A personal injury attorney is one of the most critical components to any injury case. Make sure that you hire one with the right credentials and personality style, who is willing to make you and your case a priority.