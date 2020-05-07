Global COVID-19 cases top 3.75 million: Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the globe has surpassed 3.75 million as of Wednesday, and the virus has claimed more than 263,785 lives, according to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States reached 1,228,214 as and the death toll from the disease hit 73,418, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest death toll from coronavirus in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths, figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed.

By May 6, the total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,970, the cumulative death toll at 4,637, and the remaining infections at 295.