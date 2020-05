Coronavirus in Austria: Update – May 4, 2020

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Austria rose to 15,621 on Monday, Of the total cases, 1,705 are the active cases 13,316 people have recovered, and 600 people have died from the fatal disease.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Austria have climbed to 24 with 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.