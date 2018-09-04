Weather Warning: Heavy Rain Expected In East Of Austria

It came over northern Italy in the night and on Tuesday in the eastern half of Austria further rainstorms and thunderstorms are to be expected.

In the east of Austria on Monday evening violent storms have fallen. Above all, the area around Vienna was affected. In the district of Baden alone, there were more than 130 firefighting operations, as reported by the district fire brigade command.

In Bad Vöslau and Kottingbrunn two streams had passed. According to the volunteer fire department Kottingbrunn, the water in the streets was gathered in places up to half a meter high. In other communities, the fire department had to pump out cellars.

A little over northern Italy heavy rains to be expected in the night and on Tuesday in the eastern half of Austria further rainstorms and thunderstorms. The Central Institute for Meteorology and Geo-dynamics (ZAMG) issued a weather warning. The thunderstorms could bring large amounts of precipitation in Lower Austria, Vienna and northern Burgenland.

Source: Die Presse