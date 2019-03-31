Vienna Accident: Six Cars Damaged And One Person Injured

On Prager Strasse in Vienna-Floridsdorf two cars collided, which had serious consequences. At the bike path on the Kärntner Ring, a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured.

In a traffic accident on the Prager Straße in Vienna-Floridsdorf, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday evening, six cars were partially badly damaged. According to the traffic accident command, the cars are likely to have collided when lane change. “Due to the damage, both cars are likely to have driven at excessive speed,” said the police.

The car of the 19-year-old driver, who had made the lane change, came after the collision in the skid, first encountered a driving in front of the car on the left lane, was then thrown against two parked on the right side of the road cars and finally came against the front door of a florist , The other car was also thrown against a parked vehicle, causing the car to tip over on the roof and collide with a second parked car. The impact of the collision threw one of the parked vehicles onto the sidewalk where a lantern was partially torn from the concrete anchorage.

The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries in the accident, the 27-year-old suffered a serious arm injury. A car driver, who was sitting in one of the affected, parked cars, was unhurt. There was considerable material damage. Whether the two drove an illegal race was, according to police spokesman Paul Eidenberger unclear.

On Saturday afternoon, a 63-year-old woman was seriously injured in a collision with a cyclist on the bike path on the Kärntner Ring in downtown Vienna. According to statements, the pedestrian wanted to cross the bike path directly in front of the cyclist, reported the police in a broadcast. As she dodged, the driver brushed against the pedestrian, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer a severe head injury. She was taken to the hospital.

A 32-year-old woman suffered an open fracture of her thigh on a fall on the Hohe Wand in Vienna-Penzing on Saturday in a fall with her mountain bike. The alarmed professional rescue Vienna took over according to a release the emergency medical care of the patient. It was stabilized and then transported to the trauma room of a hospital.