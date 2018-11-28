Valuable Painting From Dorotheum Stolen

Vienna auction house confirmed a theft, but no information about the picture was disclosed. It could be a masterpiece by Renoir.

From the Vienna Dorotheum a valuable painting is said to have been stolen. This was reported by the ORF in the broadcasts “Wien heute” and “Zeit im Bild”. Accordingly, it could be a masterpiece by Renoir. The auction house confirmed to the station an art theft, but did not provide any further information.

The police had also revealed no information under reference to ongoing investigations. A visitor might have stolen it on Monday, said in the TV report, who might have taken the image from the wall of Dorotheum and walked away with it.

A painting by Renoir, a coastal landscape, with an estimated value of 120,000 to 160,000 euros should have been auctioned tomorrow. The picture is no longer in the Dorotheum for preview, or online, it was no longer in the catalog, reported the ORF. There was no comment on the request of the APA at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

Sources: Kurier.at