Three Highlights At The Vienna WIESN 2018

Winzer Stadl, the “Rosa WIESN” and the “iamstudent Party” – the Vienna WIESN Festival kicks off on September 27th and visitors are already looking forward to these three events.

From 11.30 am, visitors are welcome daily to explore the WIESN with free admission. From 6.30 pm the WIESN turns every evening into a festive mood.

Great events will make your stay unforgettable!

On October 2, the six best winegrowers in the city and award-winning chef Robert Letz will be presenting a gourmet premiere at 6.30 pm at the Wien Wine Winzer Stadl: “Vienna Wine – Winzer Stadl, The Glorious 7”. A 5-course menu with wine accompaniment only 89 euros!

On October 5, “The Pink Vienna WIESN Festival” takes place in Wojnar’s Kaiser tent – a popular fixture of the gay and lesbian scene. Tickets from 39,90 Euro!

On 9.10. It says “Get out of the lecture hall and into the dirndl and the Krachlederne!” – With the “iamstudent Vienna WIESN Day” there is this year for the first time a hearty highlight for students. Almost under the motto “in the PENNY I am Austria Alm the most beautiful sides of the study” enjoy. There will also be a nice action for all students, where a voucher for 1 + 1 free measure of Gösser will be provided.

Further information can be found at www.wienerwiesnfest.at , HERE or directly at the Vienna WIESN Festival Office 01/503 08 77 – 12.