The Second Badminton Player Antonia Meinke Dies.

After Chee Tean Tan (24), his girlfriend Antonia Meinke (21) of an Austrian badminton team died because of the car crash on 28 September in the Czech Republic.

Badminton player Chee Tean Tan was fatally injured on the way home from the Czech and died in the car accident, while the top talent of Pressbaumer, Antonia Meinke, succumbed to her serious injuries at the hospital.

For a week Antonia Meinke wrestled for her life in coma, but she gave up on the fight today. The whole press club and especially the ASV is in deep sadness over her tragic death. Meinke had been in intensive care in the University Hospital in Brno since the accident, but succumbed to her injuries Saturday night, reported by the Austrian Badminton Association.

Chee Tean Tan died in the accident. The two friendly badminton players had spent a month together in Malaysia in the summer, after Chee Tean had come to Austria to study and learn German language. The couple’s goals was to compete with the Pressbaumer Bundesliga team for the championship title, to reach the top of the international league in mixed tournaments and to jointly organize the children’s training in the Lower Austrian club, writes the association.

State champion Jenny Ertl was also in the car. The 23-year-old Carinthian was also seriously injured in the accident.

Sources: Noen.at