The Gender Was Not As Expected

Thomas Stipsits and actress Katharina Straßer got new family member becoming parents to two children.

After asking lots of times of the Cabaret Artist Thomas Stipsits and his wife Katharina Straßer about the incoming baby, the fans just couldn’t wait any longer for the arrival of baby, but the wait is finally over as the Actress Straßer revealed her secret on Facebook. “Yes she is already here… Yes we are very well and yes i am very happy, the mother of 2 wrote on her Facebook status.

But even though the news of the baby is here, it seems the gender was not the same as was expected to be. Their first son, Emil aged 4 got a little sister, but as the saying goes, all’s well if the end’s well.