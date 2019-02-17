The hand grenade, as it turned out, was no longer functional. Nevertheless, it is now destroyed.

Grenade Found In Garage

The defamation service had to move on Saturday because of a grenade discovery in Leoben. The police reported that a 37-year-old and his 59-year-old mother found the war material in a garage when cleaning up. The hand grenade is of English origin was no longer functional. Nevertheless, it is now destroyed.

After the Styrian had the weapon finding – it is a hand grenade “Model Mills 36” – reported to the police , the road was closed. Who had deposited the hand grenade in the garage, is still under investigation.

