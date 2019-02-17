Styrian Found Hand Grenade While Cleaning Up In Garage

The hand grenade, as it turned out, was no longer functional. Nevertheless, it is now destroyed.

The defamation service had to move on Saturday because of a grenade discovery in Leoben. The police reported that a 37-year-old and his 59-year-old mother found the war material in a garage when cleaning up. The hand grenade is of English origin was no longer functional. Nevertheless, it is now destroyed.

After the Styrian had the weapon finding – it is a hand grenade “Model Mills 36” – reported to the police , the road was closed. Who had deposited the hand grenade in the garage, is still under investigation.