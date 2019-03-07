Spies: Erdogan’s Long Arm In Austria

Turkish clubs are to spy on politically suspicious compatriots abroad.

In the mosque, on the market or even at the hairdresser’s: where the Turks of Austria meet, Turkish authorities are virtually listening. At least that’s how Peter Pilz sees it, watching the activities of Turkish clubs in Austria for many years. The founder of the list “Now” sees behind cultural and religious associations such as ATIB, DITIB or Milli Görüs a “sophisticated spy system”, which would spy on their own compatriots in Austria.

Among other things, Pilz relies on internal files of the Turkish embassy in Vienna. This would be provided by the clubs with the information and could thus make real lists of compatriots who were not politically in line with the government in Ankara or had contacts with Kurdish clubs in Austria. These lists would then be in the Ministry of Interior in Ankara and of course at the airports. Pilz: “The recent arrests took place before passport control, and the authorities have already checked who’s coming by plane.” He, according to Pilz, has the Austrian government drew attention to these abuses years ago: nothing had happened.

According to Berivan Aslan, it is enough to stop by a Sunday breakfast in an Alawite or Kurdish club to land on the list. She speaks of a massive deterrent policy.

Because sometimes land a whole family on the list because of a person. And to stand on the door means that the contact with relatives in Turkey practically broke. Because visits are impossible, communication over the phone is monitored. “People do not talk about politics or sensitive topics, but about apples and pears.” The irony of the matter, Aslan said: The governments of European states have for some time known about these practices, which are practiced throughout Europe. No one did anything against that.

ATIP is outraged by Pilz ‘s “baseless allegations.” One is apolitical and neutral and only cares to support Muslims in Austria in the exercise of their faith.