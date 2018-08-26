Snowfall On Tyrol’s Mountain: Drops 30 Centimeters Of Snow

The roller coaster of temperatures: From more than 30 degrees, the values ​​tumbled in recent days by more than 15 degrees down. It rained in the Tyrolean valleys – and on the mountains fell the first snowflakes. During the night on Sunday, the snowfall fell to around 1,500 meters.

Measuring stations at the Sonnblick and at the Rudolfshütte in the Hohe Tauern, there were about 40 centimeters of fresh snow, reported the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geo-dynamics. At the Stubai Glacier 20 centimeters of fresh snow lay in the morning, at the Hintertuxer Glacier it was 30 centimeters.

Above the valleys there was a hint of autumn: dark clouds and early temperatures of less than 10 degrees caused the Tyrolians to shiver. Low temperatures of 1.4 degrees were measured in Sillian, 2.7 degrees in Virgen and 3.2 degrees in Hochfilzen. This makes the Tyrolean resorts one of the coldest in Austria.

The snow on Austria’s mountains led to traffic obstructions in alpine locations on Sunday morning. Some higher mountain roads from Tyrol to Styria were not passable after snowfall – at least temporarily. The Hahntennjoch was open again in the morning. The snow on the Turracher Straße (B95) in the Turracher Höhe area were cleared relatively quickly. The Sölkpass road (L704) had to be closed between Stein an der Enns (Liezen district) and Baierdorf in the Murau district. The same was true for the Kärntner Nockalm road.

But do not worry, the summer comes back in the new week with all your strength. While in the lowlands partly strong showers descend, from the Oberland the clouds break up more and more in the course of the Sunday. The daily maximums are between 11 and 19 degrees.

On Monday, the sun is shining again from the sky, after a cool autumn start the temperatures rise rapidly to 19 to 24 degrees. It will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday. According to weather forecasts, up to 28 degrees in the Tyrol are possible again. Only now and then do a few harmless clouds move across the sky.

On Wednesday it will be summerly hot from Vorarlberg to Salzburg with peaks of around 31 degrees. From Thursday, the shower and thunderstorm to increase again, the temperatures to remain same on a late summer level.

Sources: tt news