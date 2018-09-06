Sheriff Parking Scandal: 50 People Under Suspect!

In the past week , two employees of the parking space monitoring MA 67 were fired because they had canceled penalties. On Wednesday, another five sheriffs were suspended. Even a district council of the SPÖ is involved in the affair. He resigned on Wednesday. Up to 50 officials are now on the list of suspects.

What locals knew regarding that is now official: The first layoffs were just the tip of the iceberg. The staff representative who canceled his daughter’s parking penalties was far from being an isolated case. Managers let fines disappear from family and friends. According to a city insider, up to 50 officials are internally on the list of suspects.

Particularly shocking: Among the five park sheriffs, who were released from duty on Wednesday, was also a red district council from the Brigittenau. He resigned from his duties on Wednesday, confirms the SPÖ club.

Further investigations by the Vienna police are running at full speed. Weißkapplern threatens not only the dismissal, meanwhile the Office for corruption prevention carries out criminal investigations. After the first scandal, the police checked who had canceled parking penalties, and thus came up with new cases. In order to prevent abuse in the future, internal controls will be tightened and the cancellation powers of officials will be reduced.

