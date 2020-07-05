Russian shot dead in Gerasdorf, police probe political motive

Police in Austria say they have detained a Russian man after one of his compatriots was shot dead in Gerasdorf near the Vienna late Saturday is being considered a possible political assassination.

Austrian news agency APA reported that the 43-year-old victim was an ethnic Chechen who had lived in Austria for more than a decade. The Kurier daily reported the victim was a critic of Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia’s Chechnya region.

.said in a statement Sunday that a 47-year-old suspect didn’t resist when he was detained by armed officers in Linz.