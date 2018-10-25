Request Rejected By Opposition For Teaching Asylum Seekers

The opposition wanted to reach by the application that young asylum seekers continue to complete an apprenticeship in Austria, which was rejected.

The ÖVP and the FPÖ reiterated on Wednesday in the National Council that they are not prepared to teach young asylum seekers apprenticeship and then have them work in Austria. An application by the three opposition parties SPÖ, NEOS, and Liste Pilz to renounce the withdrawal of asylum seekers’ access to teaching remained in a minority vote.

By resolution of the National Council, the SPÖ, NEOS and Liste Pilz wanted adolescent asylum seekers who did not commit delinquency to continue their apprenticeship in a shortage of job in Austria – and the opportunity to obtain the red and white diploma with the final apprenticeship exam Card which opened inland.

In the debate, the well-known arguments clashed – in part loudly: SPÖ mandate Alois Stöger proposed to the government to prevent young people who already live here from making a contribution to the national economy. That was “simply stupid, counterproductive and harmful” for the economy in Austria.

FPÖ Abg. Peter Wurm told the apprentices threatened with deportation that they had only started their apprenticeship in order to commit asylum abuse. He relied on “new numbers” in addition: 65 percent of the 1,000 asylum seekers (who were 80 percent Afghans) who had started teaching, would have done so after they had received a negative decision of the first instance.

This outraged NEOS-Abg. Josef Schellhorn: The interior ministry said in the spring that they did not have any figures. “So why is it that the citizens are being presented with false information,” he told Wurm, “presenting false information” to “fuel fear” – and “with the toleration of the Christian Social”. The numbers are new, countered FPÖ-Abg. Dagmar Belakovich. They were commissioned because they were not present in the spring.

On the part of the ÖVP, Michael Hammer opposed mixing and “emotionalizing” immigration, asylum and the issue of skills shortages. With the approximately 300 people in teaching – who would have a negative asylum decision – you will not be able to solve the shortage of skilled workers. Therefore, the ÖVP refuses the application.

After the National Council on Wednesday insisted on ending the access of asylum seekers to teaching, deposited the oö. Landrat and initiator of the initiative “Training instead of deportation” Rudi Anschober (Greens) once again started having legal doubts. He considers the scheme to be unlawful because the EU Residence Directive provides for suitable access to the labor market for procedures lasting more than nine months.

