Rathausplatz Christmas market fears at fake Bomb Alarm – Vienna

It’s reported that Vienna largest and busiest Christmas market Rathausplatz scares at fake bomb alarm. According to witnesses, they heard a Serbian drunk old man saying that he had a bomb.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday at the Christmas market on Vienna’s Rathausplatz after witnesses heard him saying he had a bomb.

A large scale police operation was launched with specially trained sniffer dogs used to detect explosives, and shortly afterwards the man, who is originally from Serbia, was arrested. He didn’t have a bomb but he was found to be very drunk, with a blood alcohol level of 1.6 per mille.

Witnesses at Vienna’s largest and busiest Christmas market heard the Serbian man asking another man who he didn’t know: “What would you say if I had a bomb?” The man called the police, who sent a special counter-terrorism unit to the Rathausplatz.

The man was later set free from police custody and a report of the incident has been sent to the prosecutor’s office.