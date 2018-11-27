Rainy Beginning Before The Cold Winter

Snow falls at low altitudes, winter sports resorts celebrate their official season starts.

By noon today it is supposed to rain and snow in many places. The announced weather for today is expected to be heavy levels of snow.

For almost all state capitals snow is forecasted, only Graz and Klagenfurt should go out empty, it is too mild. But in Salzburg, a short sleigh ride is already expected: Five to ten centimeters of fresh snow is expected there. Also from Bregenz to Vienna on Tuesday it is expected for snow cover a thin layer in the morning. In Linz, Eisenstadt and St. Pölten, it should be no more than three inches of snow, as well in Bregenz, say the experts of the weather service UBIMET.

In Innsbruck it could be up to five centimeters, Vienna is divided into two, the northern parts of the city could go out empty. Calculated over the whole of Vienna, not more than three centimeters of snow to fall. It should be cold at night for Thursday: This hits the land of Carinthia eastward, while it is likely to be too warm in Vorarlberg and Tyrol. Even at an altitude of 2000 meters, it is expected to reach temprature of positive six to seven degrees on Thursday.

It can not snow enough in the mountains anyway. Falling flakes create an atmosphere that snow cannons can not offer. But thanks to this technology, the ski areas are prepared: many regions are now going on ski opening.

Snow is good for that, music is even better. On Saturday in the Upper Styrian Schladming on the stage goes up: In the evening, the dead rock pants, during the day attract the slopes. Planaibahnen boss Georg Bliem expects up to 16,000 visitors over the weekend. “From Friday we can open up to the middle stations,” announces Bliem. This means that around 50 percent of all slopes in the ski resort are open.

Also on Saturday St.Anton and Arlberg starts with a lot of musical momentum: With Anastacia and Mel C, rock and pop meet. The sporty part of the ski opening happens on Thursday evening: At “Catch me if you can. The night of the long turns”, 222 participants can wave headlamps on the Kandahar slope in the valley.

In Obertauern in Salzburg on Saturday Wanda occur at 1740 meters above sea level. One week later Saalbach-Hinterglemm will be performing with the “Bergfestival”, for example with a performance by Seiler & Speer.

Sources: Kurier.at