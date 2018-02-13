One Killed, 22 Injured In Austrian Train Collision

Two passenger trains collided Monday in central Austria, killing one person and injuring 22 others, the police told AFP.

Police said the accident happened a little before 1 pm (1200 GMT) at Niklasdorf station in Styria province. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

A train company spokesman said the trains involved were a local service and an intercity train from Graz, which is about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from Niklasdorf, to Saarbruecken in Germany.