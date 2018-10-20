Newsweek Article: “Austria Rising” Under Sebastian Kurz

Double portrait about Kurz, who overcame the stagnation of the Grand Coalition, and about his Nazi past.

The international edition of Newsweek Magazine puts Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on the cover. In addition to his portrait with an icy cold look: “Austria Rising, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is Remaking Europe’s Future from its Darkest Past” (“Austria rises, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz renews Europe’s future from its darkest past”).

The title of the eight-page article ” Tomorrow belongs to me” is an allusion to a song from the 1972 movie

“Cabaret”, in which a Hitler boy sings the original English-language text version “Tomorrow belongs to me”.

“Conservative Populist”

In the text, which has been published in the online edition and appears printed on October 26, author

Elizabeth Schumacher describes Sebastian Kurz as a “conservative populist”, with whom many young Austrians are identified. “By supporting him, they also flirt with the country’s dangerous past,” writes Schumacher.

The journalist outlines in detail the rise of Kurz, his marketing and PR skills and the new orientation of the ÖVP towards the turquoise party. The current EU Presidency of Austria uses the Chancellor as a “platform to challenge Europe’s liberal order and the cherished tradition of open borders”. Short is not a “yes-Sager”, quoted by a fan. In the refugee crisis he has demonstrated this attitude towards Angela Merkel.

The quoted article is also an interview by the American ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell, the short interview with the right-wing populist website Breitbart News, referred to as a “rock star”.

Government spokesman Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal defines Kurz as a politician who takes the public with him and explains the content “understandably”. The role of the chancellor in the circle of his EU counterparts is also highlighted. Since many citizens consider Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron as a threat ( Note, Merkel because of their refugee policy, Macron because of its pro-European position) in short, a “bridge builders” between right-wing government leaders like Viktor Orbán and the pro-European French President Macron.

The article repeatedly draws attention to the Nazi past of Austria and draws attention to the historical roots of the coalition partners FPÖ.

Newsweek delivers with his article a double portrait of Sebastian Kurz, who overcame the stalemate of the Grand Coalition which is an attractive, young, as well as the unflattering past of Austria.

