New Flight Connection Vienna-Tokyo From February

Japan’s largest airline will start to flights from 17 February 2019 on daily basis between Vienna and Tokyo. “A milestone”, the Viennese tourism director rejoices.

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline, will serve Vienna from February 17, 2019, from Tokyo-Haneda all year round. The departure in Tokyo will take place at 01:55, and arrival in Vienna at 06:00. The return flight from Vienna starts at 11:50 am with arrival at 06:55 in Tokyo.

“Japan has been one of Vienna’s most important long-distance TV markets for decades, and ANA’s new direct flight is a milestone in WienTourismus’s air service development strategy – together with Austrian Airlines‘ existing Tokyo connection, it will act as a driving force for guest traffic “, says Tourism Director Norbert Kettner.

In the previous year, Vienna counted more than 260,000 overnight stays by Japanese guests. In the months from January to August, the number of visitors rose by 12 percent this year.

Sources: Die Presse