Murderer Of 30 Years Old Case, Arrested

An illegal immigrant has been detained in Vienna after his fingerprints matched those of a murder suspect who went missing 30 years ago.

The unnamed 56-year-old Serbian national was arrested after officers unearthed that he had entered and was staying in the country illegally.

But when officers took fingerprints, as is routine procedure, they got the shock of their lives to find they had probably just helped to solve a German murder from three decades ago.

Franz Schmid, 80, was murdered in January 1986 in Munich, Germany and when the Bavarian police learned that their suspect had finally been arrested, they raced to Vienna to interrogate the man who then allegedly admitted the crime.He was immediately handed over to German authorities. The murder of Schmid in 1986 was believed to be a brutal robbery gone wrong after the pensioner was found dead in his room with massive head injuries.

The Serbian national, who is reported to have worked as a prostitute in the Bavarian capital, was taken home by Schmid on the night he died Initial investigations back then revealed that an unknown person had killed the man using a sharp-edged object from his flat before stealing money and fleeing.The alleged murderer, who was 25 years old at the time of the Munich murder, had also served a prison sentence in Slovenia a few years ago because he was involved in a fight which led to one person’s death.