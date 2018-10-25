Mödling: 15 Year Old Austrian Drug Dealer

At 15, most young people do not even think about employment. However, a 15-year-old in Lower Austria a young boy sold drugs.

In the district of Mödling, a 15-year-old drug trafficker is flown. The teenager confessed, according to police, about 1,100 grams of cannabis herb to a four-digit buzzer purchased and partly sold. He was the prosecutor Wiener Neustadt displayed. In the course of the investigation, the executive came across two accomplices who are aged 17 and 18 years.

The 15-year-old was stopped on 31 August when he had more than 70 grams of cannabis herb. According to police, he confessed to having bought cannabis herb from an 18-year-old addict drug dealer to a four-figure sum.

The 18-year-old was then ransacked by the officials. The man from the district of Mödling stated that he had purchased and resold more than 6.5 kilos of cannabis and 50 ecstasy tablets bought from a 17-year-old in Vienna from March 2017 to August 2018.

In an apartment, the Viennese policemen found about 200 grams of cannabis and three cannabis plants, which were intended to be sold. The 17-year-old confessed to consuming about two grams of cannabis daily since the age of 13. He also admitted that he had bought and sold five to six kilos of cannabis herb. Both the 17-year-old and the man at the age of 18 were reported to the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources: Vienna.at