Köksal Baltaci Got Awarded The Vienna Health Award 2018

The award went to the article “The Future of Health Care” in the category “Digital Healthy City” written by Köksal Baltaci in Vienna Health Award of 2018.

“Press” editor Köksal Baltaci was honored on Monday evening with the Vienna Health Award 2018. The “Healthy Digital City” category was awarded the title “The Future of Health Care”, which appeared last year in the “Press on Sunday” and addresses the challenges of the aging population.

The decisive factor for the jury of the “Media Prize” was an example, the degree of innovation of the topic as well as the target group-appropriate treatment. The award was presented in the town hall by Dennis Beck, Managing Director of the Vienna Health Promotion, and the member of the local parliament Christian Deutsch, representing the Health Council Peter Hacker.

Köksal Baltaci has been editor of the “Press” Chronicle and Home Affairs Department since 2011 and has already been honored for his medical coverage with the Press Prize of the Austrian Medical Association (2015) and the Press Prize of the Vienna Medical Association (2016).

Sources: Die Presse