Hot Air Balloons Fills Northern Austria’s Skies

The skies of the northern Austria was filled with colorful hot air balloons on Monday morning as the sport’s world championship sailed into view.

More than 38 countries from around 100 teams are taking part in in the biennial event, which is being held in Gross-Seigharts near the Czech border.

Competitive ballooning test pilots’ skills in distance, speed and navigational precision, according to the World Air Sports Federation that oversees the sport.

Each flight is scheduled for 5am (0300 GMT) and 5pm when light winds usually allow for safer take off and landings. The event runs until Friday.