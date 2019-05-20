Hijab Ban Condemned by Austrian Female in Parliamentarian

The ban on hijab in primary schools in Austria, was rejected by female legislative legislature Marta Bismen. During the meeting in Hijab in the Parliament, lady member Martha Bismen asked all the members to wear a hijab Something changed from, “I am now no longer a member of the Parliament born in Austria”, Marta Bismen.

Murtaza started his speech while congratulating Muslims to the month of Ramadan. They believed that this is a result of a hated campaign that Muslim women are narrowly targeted and targeted due to wearing hijab.

While other governments supporting Muslim communities in their counties like Jacinda Ardern and Austrian government is continuously extracting only Muslim community religious rights. These steps may endorse this government as racist through the world.

