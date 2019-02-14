Fire In Substation Near Vienna: 8,000 Households Were Without Electricity

A short circuit triggered the fire. The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly.

A fire in a substation in Pressbaum (district of St. Pölten-Land) led to a power outage in several communities in the Vienna area on Thursday morning. About 8,000 households were affected, confirmed Stefan Zach, spokesman for the network Lower Austria, on request. A short circuit caused the fire shortly after 5.00 am, Zach said.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly. Some of the households were short-circuited for a short time without electricity, others up to one and a half hours. Disturbances occurred in Pressbaum, Tullnerbach, Wolfsgraben and Eichgraben as well as on Riederberg in the Vienna Woods.