A short circuit triggered the fire. The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly.
A fire in a substation in Pressbaum (district of St. Pölten-Land) led to a power outage in several communities in the Vienna area on Thursday morning. About 8,000 households were affected, confirmed Stefan Zach, spokesman for the network Lower Austria, on request. A short circuit caused the fire shortly after 5.00 am, Zach said.
The fire department was able to extinguish the flames quickly. Some of the households were short-circuited for a short time without electricity, others up to one and a half hours. Disturbances occurred in Pressbaum, Tullnerbach, Wolfsgraben and Eichgraben as well as on Riederberg in the Vienna Woods.
Comments
Trump Is “Curious” About Chancellor Kurz
From Today: Three Days Warning Strike In The Social Economy
Grammys: Hip Hop Artists Make History
Russia Apparently Has More Missiles Stationed Than Known