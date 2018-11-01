Deep “Wenke” Is On The Way: Now Threatening Landslides

The flood protection in Carinthia stopped, but it is announced to rain further in the south.

Given the amount of rain that has been falling over Austria in recent days, it is hard to imagine. Meteorologists count October 2018 as among the ten warmest months in

history, as described by Alexander Orlik of the Central Institute for Meteorology and

Geodynamics, ZAMG for short. October also had almost a third more sunshine than usual at that time, making October the sunniest since 2006.

The last day of the month adhered to these statistics. It was unusually warm on Wednesday and radiant. Even in Carinthia, which was badly hit by the storm, it only made the view of the damage clearer.

4,500 firefighters have been in 1200 missions in the past 48 hours, said state fire chief Rudolf Robin. The Lesachtal on Wednesday was still inaccessible by land: Pioneers of the Federal Army moved from Kötschach-Mauthen by single lane road to get to the to Maria Luggau. So that the trapped residents can stock up on food again, the local providers were supplied by helicopter in the village.

In Mölltal, soldiers are also working with the volunteers to rebuild the infrastructure. All the precautionary measures have taken, the dams held up. Lavamünd was also Destroyed by the precautionary lowering of the water in the power plants on the Drava before the disaster. The levels are still high, but they are falling slowly. The flow rate of the Drava is currently kept constant at 1000 cubic meters per second. On Tuesday, it reached up to 1800 cubic meters, as in Villach-Land at the Rosegg-St. Martin, 40 meters in length broke off the bank fortification; Workers had to mend them on Wednesday and were even roped.

How high the property damage in Carinthia is, dared Governor Peter Kaiser, SPÖ, did not specify. “There is huge damage, but we can not determine the extent yet. We do not want to talk about amounts yet, “he said after a meeting of the crisis team, in which the Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, ÖVP participated. Both politicians promised swift aid from the Federal Disaster Fund.

But as sunny as it was on Wednesday, the weather forecasts again promised a turnaround for the coming days. It is forecasted to rain again, Deep “Wenke” is on the way. However, Johannes Moser from the Hydrological Service of the Province of Carinthia said that this would not be a problem for the rivers. The threat lies in elsewhere: “Problems will occur on the slopes because the soil is saturated. We have to expect landslides.”

In the other parts of the country affected by the rain and storm, cleaning up continued. The fortress in the city of Salzburg was again walkable, where the storm blew off the parts of the roof. The ÖBB resumes the railway line Spittal on the Drau to Lienz again from Thursday. In East Tyrol, most of the closed roads should be cleared by Wednesday; however, the B-186 in the Ötztal remained closed.

Sources: Kurier.at