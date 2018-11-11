Dance At The Vienna Stephansplatz On The 11th Of November

On 11 November, punctually at 11:11 am, all Viennese are invited to dance together with the world’s largest quadrille at Stephansplatz for the carnival.

The Carnival is the wildest time of the year and at the same time the beginning of this year’s ball season. To start off, the Viennese dance schools invite – as every year – to the world’s largest quadrille at Vienna’s Stephansplatz. On time at 11.11 clock on the corner of Kärntner Straße begins the colorful spectacles.

“The traditional dance in the carnival in the middle of the city center of Vienna is my personal dance highlight of the year. There is an incomparable atmosphere every year. Young and old meet here to jointly open the upcoming ball season, “says Karin Lemberger, President of the Association of Viennese Dance Schools.

The most important steps and turns are explained by the two dance masters Richard Fränzl and Eddy Franzen and danced by two dance couples, clearly visible to the audience. Thus spontaneously determined passers-by have the opportunity to forget the daily routine for a few minutes and to dance in the carnival. “Those who do not want to dance are also welcome to watch,” says Lemberger.

According to the section of leisure and sports enterprises of the Vienna Economic Chamber, around 250,000 Austrians attend the dance school at least once a week. Certificates of competence secure the quality sustainably.

In Vienna there are 25 dance schools, which also offer lightning courses for young people. “Whether Jive, Rumba or Viennese Waltz – our certified dance masters offer courses for all ages and levels. In order to maintain the level, the training will be gradually updated, “said Gerti Schmidt, head of the section leisure and sports companies of WKW.

Sources: Vienna.at