Chase In Wiener Neustadt: Five Policemen Injured

Hungarian races off in traffic control. On the run, he rammed two patrol cars.

It began as a harmless traffic control and ended after a wild chase through Wiener Neustadt and Eggendorf with a traffic accident with two patrol cars and five injured police officers.

At 2:50 pm a patrol on the Pottendorfer Straße in Wiener Neustadt became aware of a civilian car. According to initial information, the officers tried to stop the driver for traffic control, But the man at the wheel gave speeded instead and raced off towards Eggendorf. The officers immediately called for reinforcements and started the persecution. Two patrol cars of colleagues from Wiener Neustadt and Eggendorf also hung on the bumper of the razor. But the man did not stop.

Instead, he tried to squeeze the police vehicles and ram. In Eggendorf was then terminus. In another detention attempt, the Hungarian collided with the patrol cars, all three cars were badly damaged. Five officers – three men and two women – were injured in the collision and had to be treated in the surrounding hospitals. The police managed to arrest the driver. The Hungarian survived the crash, according to initial information he is unhurt.

An alcohol test in the man was negative. Reason for escaping the police is now also under investigation.

Sources: Kurier.at