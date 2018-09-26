Bus At Wiener Außenringautobahn Caught Fire

Because of the fire in a Romanian double-decker bus, the A21 was closed early Wednesday morning at Alland. On board were only three people, luckily nobody was injured.

In Vienna’s outer ring highway (A21) on Wednesday morning a bus caught on fire. According to fire department information, three persons were on board. Nobody got hurt. The A21 was temporarily closed for travel direction to Südautobahn (A2).

The fire in the Romanian double-decker bus had probably started in the engine compartment at 6.30 clock, reported by fire department spokesman Franz Resperger. The driver parked the vehicle between the node Steinhäusl (district St. Pölten-Land) and Alland (district Baden) at the breakdown strip. Attemps to put out the fire right away weren’t successful.

Five fire departments with about 65 men moved out, says Resperger. The emergency services had to take action against the flames because of the strong smoke which could have made breathing problems for local residents.

Sources: Die Presse