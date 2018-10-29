Bon Jovi To Perform In Vienna & Klagenfurt 2019

Bon Jovi will be coming to Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium in July 2019 as part of his “This House Is Not For Sale” tour, as well as to the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt. Tickets will be available from Friday, 02.11. (10 o’clock).

It’s been six years since Bon Jovi was last seen live in Europe. Now, Bon Jovi, one of the world’s biggest rock bands, announced its return to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as part of its triumphant world tour through the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and Japan and Australia. The great year 2018 brought them not only 80 shows, but also the inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their “This House Is Not For Sale” European tour also promises to be a complete success.

On 17 July 2019, Bon Jovi continue their Viennese success story at the Ernst Happel Stadium, which they have sold out several times over the course of their career. Most recently, they played at the trotting track Krieau in 2013. Klagenfurt will have a Bon Jovi premiere on July 19th, when the band rocks the Wörthersee Stadium for the first time. Tickets are available from Friday, 02.11. (10 o’clock) at oeticket.com available – it’s best to sign up for the ticket alert and be informed as soon as the presale starts!

“These huge shows united tens of thousands of people. That’s what we do,” smiles Jon Bon Jovi.

The success of the last album and worldwide chart-topper, “This House Is Not For Sale”, was the culmination of a tumultuous period in the more than three-decade spanning band career. The album was a defiant statement. Accompanied by a series of intimate shows, the release turned into a new era for Jon Bon Jovi and his band. And this band has evolved. The “Because We Can World Tour” was their third international tour in six years in 2013.

In addition to Jon, the band consists of original members David Bryan and Tico Torres, as well as longtime bassist Hugh McDonald, co-producer and co-songwriter John Shanks, multi-instrumentalist Bradley Everett and lead guitarist Phil X, who has been in the band since 2013.

The new tour focuses on the music and songs that brought Bon Jovi over 130 million albums sales. In addition to classics like “You Give Love A Bad Name”, “It’s My Life”, “Wanted Dead Or Alive”, “Bad Medicine”, “Who Says You Can not Go Home”, “Have A Nice Day” Or of course” Livin ‘On A Prayer “can choose the band from around 95 songs and redesign the set every night.

