Bad weather: Many Roadblocks, Thousands Without Electricity

Overnight, the situation in Carinthia has become more acute, in East Tyrol, the ÖBB also had to stop the bus services. The rain is slowing down, in Carinthia, the flood situation is slowly calming down.

The flood situation in Carinthia had come to the peak at night, but the flood disaster has not occurred yet, for the time being. Although the situation in Möllbrücke was very tense in the early morning hours, Lavamünd was spared by the flood. However, countless roads throughout the country were closed due to water or fallen trees and around 10,000 households are without electricity – especially because in the face of rising water, power had to be turned off to avoid short circuits. Work is being done to restore the power. However, because of the roadblocks, some mechanics would not be able to reach the places where the lines were damaged.

The Loiblpass had been closed as a precautionary measure for the night hours because of the Föhnsturm, and during the night the Wurzenpass had to be closed due to moorings. Plöckenpass was also blocked, the Seeberg and the Paulitschsattel were blocked too. The Mölltalbundesstraße was blocked in several sections, in addition to dozens of local and municipal roads in almost all districts of Carinthia. In fact, only the districts St. Veit/Glan and Feldkirchen were left open.

In Velden, a police patrol moved on the Köttmannsdorfer Landesstraße because of a fallen tree, while the police car was hit by another falling tree and was severely damaged. A 25-year-old policewoman had to be treated because of injuries in LKH Villach, her 58-year-old colleague suffered minor injuries.

In Rattendorf in the Gailtal, there was a big alarm at night because a dam broke down, 15 houses had to be evacuated. The Lesachtal was cut off in the morning because of mud sliding. For the time being. According to Verbund spokesman Robert Zechner succeeded to buffer the flood wave over the Völkermarkter reservoir. At present, about 1,550 cubic meters of water per second is being passed to Lavamünd as to whether the reservoir’s capacities would be sufficient for the water masses, but that is not yet certain.

The storm triggered several civil defense alarms in the district of Spittal. First, the alarm was triggered in the upper Drautal and upper Mölltal, an hour later, it was in Flattach and Obervellach. Also in the district of Klagenfurt-Land, the fire brigades arrived in the evening for the large-scale operation, storm damages were reported from the municipalities Krumpendorf, Pörtschach, Techelsberg, and Schiefling.

In East Tyrol, the district of Lienz was not accessible on Tuesday morning due to storm and heavy rain on the road. The situation was similar in many smaller towns as well. In Arnbach in the municipality of Sillian, the water level at night exceeded the hundred-year high water mark. Until now, there was no information about injured or missing persons.

In East Tyrol, the ÖBB had to stop bus service in the evening after the train service stopped. According to ÖBB, the bus traffic was stopped on Tuesday until 10.00 clock in the morning.

On Tuesday morning, however, the rain has subsided, in most regions, the rain should stop until noon. Most river levels are already falling. In Carinthia, the flood situation will relax only a little, the rain, according to forecasts will stop by evening completely.

Sources: Die Presse