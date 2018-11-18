Austrian Super Sports Car Or Just A Dream

It sounds like the stuff for a racer movie: A local ex-motor sportsman to develop with prominent sponsors a 1325-PS super sports car. But now dark clouds are building on the ambitious automotive project – a law firm is even bringing in the judiciary.

Once he dreamed of the great career in Formula 1, now he wants to set off as a dazzling entrepreneur with a high-tech rocket brand self-built. Austria’s first so-called Hyper-car should play in a league with renowned premium manufacturers such as Bugatti and Lamborghini. Almost two million euros is the proud price of limited to 99 pieces racer.

The planned with 1325 hp and a top speed of 400 km/h super sports car, the developer collected a lot of money from well-known personalities. Invitations to exclusive jet-set events from Dubai to the Principality of Monaco were printed on carbon fiber plates, he made in the finest twine, there were specially bottled champagne editions with personalized label. Financially strong investors with sounding names did not hesitate to ask for their convincing appearance, even the media reported diligently.

The only car model made of wood was advertised, among others, presented on the Vienna Stephansplatz. But now dark clouds are popping up over the ambitious red-white-red racing car project. Is everything just a castle in the air?

After years of development, not a single “hyper-car” has yet come off the production line. Even a prototype of the luxury vehicle is waiting in the wings – while countless pre-orders have already been received. A Viennese law firm now also suspects fraud and will report next week in the name of at least two alleged victims of complaint to the prosecutor. The super sports car is becoming a thrill.

Sources: Kronen Zeitung