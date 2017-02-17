Austrian Café is Charging Customers for Charging Their Electric Gadgets

One of the Austrian cafe owner has imposed extra charges of her customers for charging their phone in cafe.



Terrassen cafe in Hundertwasserhaus – located inside a colorful patchwork of apartments designed by artist and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser. Charges are applicable for charging laptops and tablets too. While talking to sources owner of the cafe said, “I run a cafe, not an internet cafe,” “It’s getting more and more extreme. People come and think everything is accessible and free… You don’t even open your eyes in the morning for free.” Customers who charge up during a 15-minute coffee can still do so for free, she said. An hour, however, is beyond the pale.

According to Huffington Post, Pokorny, owner of the cafe introduced the charge last year, she said, but it gained attention on Wednesday when tabloid Oesterreich published the “bizarre bill” one of its reporters was presented with, featuring the 1 euro charge for “electricity.”