Austrian Airlines extends suspension of flight operations till June 7

Due to worldwide travel restrictions caused by the corona pandemic, the demand for air travel is still low.

The Austrian federal government announced yesterday that the borders with Germany and possibly other countries would be reopened on June 15. For this reason, Austrian Airlines has decided to extend the suspension of regular flight operations at least for another week, from May 31 to June 7, 2020. A restart during the month of June is under review.

“When the demand is right and the travel restrictions fall, we want to fly again”, says Austrian Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andreas Otto.