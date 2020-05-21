Austria planing to open for summer tourism

Austria is preparing to open its doors for the summer tourist season. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Thursday that people from countries like Germany where the coronavirus situation has stabilized could count on holidays with “maximum safety and maximum enjoyment” this summer.

There’s already an agreement in place with Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland to open borders fully next month. Kurz is optimistic similar understandings can be reached with Austria’s eastern neighbors in the coming week.