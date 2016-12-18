Austria: Inspections of Cargo Trains Is On Full Swings

According to a report compiled by Euro news, officers and security guards began with searches of 10 freight trains in the Steinach station.

After three migrants were crushed to death on a freight train at the beginning of December, Tyrolean police are now inspecting cargo trains crossing the border from Italy.

The searches were motivated by the deaths of three Eritreans in early December, who were attempting to smuggle themselves into Austria.

“We avoid catastrophes on a daily basis,” said Gerald Tatzgem, head of the Interior ministry’s anti-human trafficking unit.

In the previous month, more than 90 African migrants have been intercepted by police in Tyrol, who were thought to be heading towards Germany.

According to Tyrolean police spokesman Manfred Dummer, “Illegal migrants always try to scout out new ways to get north. We have reacted to this phenomenon of freight train stowaways with intensified controls.”