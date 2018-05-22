Austria Braced For Spring Storms From The Baltics

The Austrian meteorological agency predicted storms, thunder and downpours for several Austrian regions on Monday May 21st.

Nicknamed ‘Sven’ in the Austrian media, a gust of storms from the east is expected to affect the alpine regions around the provinces of Lower Austria and Vienna this week, although light showers are to be expected across the country, reports Austrian daily Heute.

The south and east of the Central European country can expect thunder storms, while snowfall, rains and heavy winds are expected in the west and north of the country, according to the national weather station. Temperatures will nevertheless remain high at between 18 and 26 Celsius across the country. Mild storms are expected to continue all week, especially in highland areas.