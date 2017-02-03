Austria Banned Full-Face Veil

Austrian collation government has decided to ban full-face veil in in public and impose sanction upon Eastern European Workers access to country’s labor’s Market.

This plan was shared on earlier this Monday as part of wider government program.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said while addressing media that, “The full-face veil will be banned in public spaces.” This signed off new program proposal by ministers will be implemented in country for next 18 months. According to Kern he doesn’t want 600,000 Muslims to feel that they are not part of Austria. This program is consisting of 35 pages, briefly describe surveillance and security measures, obliging migrants granted the right to stay to sign an “integration contract” and a “statement of values”. It is also stated in program that, those who are not willing to accept and follow this law will have to leave Austria. Government also promised to lower taxes and non-wage labor costs, creation of 70,000 new jobs and bound access of foreign workers to the Austrian Labor’s market.