Austrian prosecutors say three people have been arrested in connection with a video that triggered the collapse of the government earlier this year.

Heinz-Christian Strache

Prosecutor Thomas Vecsey said Wednesday that authorities made the arrests and searched properties Tuesday, but declined to provide further details.

The video obtained by German media showed then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor in return for her supporting his far-right Freedom Party.

It was allegedly recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza shortly before Austria’s 2017 election.

Austrian media have reported that a private investigator involved in producing the video attempted to blackmail Strache.

Austria’s former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, who called early elections after the video’s release, is in talks with the center-left Greens to form a new government.

