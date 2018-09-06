A New Wolf Pack Is Being Formed In Northern Austria

A photo shot confirmed what was already suspected. In northern Austria there is a new wolf pack. The WWF demands an information offensive and serious “wolf management”.

In Austria there is a new wolf pack. Which was already suspected by DNA analysis from several sheep cracks and finds of solutions has been confirmed by a photo. The daily newspaper “Kurier” published a photo 26th August shortly before 7.00 in Karlstift in the district of Gmünd in Lower Austria. Where at least four puppies were spotted.

It is likely to be a newly settled pack, but not from the already known pack from the region training area Allentsteig. The parents could have immigrated from Germany or Poland. The wolves will roam in an area of ​​about 200 square kilometers in the Lower / Upper Austrian / Czech border area. To regulate the handling of the returning animals, a nationwide 10-point program was presented last week .

The WWF apparently does not have any program yet, because after the confirmed emergence of the new wolf pack in the north of Austria, the NGO on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive information campaign. A serious wolf management, advice for the grazing livestock owners, an individual herd protection and financial support were necessary, demanded the WWF expert Christian Pichler.

The animals, have been spotted by humans, so the WWF in a broadcast. They were not afraid of people. There are also inquiries from worried parents’ associations who are worried about upcoming school trips. “Now it’s all about setting the right measures as quickly as possible,” said Christian Pichler. Especially grazing animals would have to be advised and financially supported. Particularly important is a practical, adapted to the region herd protection. Every farm is different, so the protection should be adapted to the situation so it works well.

Without this, grudges, such as shock shots, are not very promising. “Wolves must not realize that grazing animals are easy prey.” In the wild-rich Austria, they can largely feed on wild animals. Sheep are only an occasional loot, if they are not or only insufficiently protected. The behavioral biologist Kurt Kotrschal adds: “Wolves are quick to distinguish between ‘allowed’ (game) and ‘unauthorized’ (domestic or farm animals) food, for example, when it obstructs a current-carrying fence.”

The number of wolves in Austria are difficult to quantify, according to Wolf Prosecutor Georg Rauer. Only in the north now two resident packs are secured. Other sighted or cracked animals are likely to be roaming. The people would have to be notified on the current situation and the number of wolves residing in their area for the security purpose of farm animals.