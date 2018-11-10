80 Years Of Pogrom: Prayer For The Dead Before The Vienna National Bank

People met in front of the National Bank in Vienna on Friday for the funeral prayer for the Shoa victims. Sebastian Kurz was also there.

After the memorial service in Parliament, the Austrian victims of National Socialism were also remembered on Friday, the 80th anniversary of the November pogrom in 1938, with a funeral prayer in the Ostarrichipark in front of the National Bank in Vienna.

At this place, a name-commemorative wall will be erected for the approximately 66,000 Jews from Austria murdered during the Nazi era. “Vienna is finally given a worthy place of commemoration by name,” Hannah Lessing, secretary general of the Austrian National Fund, declared during the commemoration. The dimension becomes palpable only by the naming of each individual.

The Federal Government had recently announced that it wanted to take over entirely over the financing of the memorial wall, which eliminated the biggest obstacle to its implementation. The Vienna City Councilor Veronica Kaup-Hasler (SPÖ) said that it was an important symbolic act and thanked Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) for his initiative on behalf of the city of Vienna. Sebastian Kurz, thanked everyone who worked for the project. He is glad that the idea can now become a reality together.

The initiator of the name wall, the Holocaust survivor Kurt Y. Tutter, reported on the difficult location search, but at the same time showed grateful for the current location – here you have more space and can thus realize the letters of the names of the victims a little bit larger.

Sources: Die Presse