10 km/h Tractor Stopped On Highway

A tractor with a snow blade and a salt shaker had hit the Danube waterway in Vienna.

A small tractor with snow blade and salt shaker – speed of construction 10 kilometers per hour- was stopped on Monday in Vienna, after he had ascended on the Danube waterway (A22). Employees of the motorway company Asfinag stopped the 53-year-old driver after the ramp from the Schüttaustraße and contacted the police. The 53-year-old told the officials that he had just followed the navigation system, as reported by the police on Tuesday. The man was released.